Pilots of 118th Territorial Defence Forces Brigade destroy 16 Russian UAVs with STING interceptors overnight. VIDEO
Pilots of the Teiwaz unit of the 118th Separate Territorial Defence Forces Brigade continue to successfully defend Ukraine’s skies, destroying Russian drones during nighttime attacks.
In just one night, the unit’s operators intercepted and destroyed 16 enemy UAVs using STING interceptor drones developed by the Wild Hornets, Censor.NET reports.
The destroyed targets included:
- 5 Shahed UAVs;
- 6 Gerbera UAVs;
- 3 Lancet UAVs;
- 1 ZALA UAV.
The released footage shows the soldiers systematically detecting aerial targets during a massive enemy attack and successfully destroying them while they were still en route.
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