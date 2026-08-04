Moment Ukrainian Air Force pilot intercepts and destroys Russian Shahed. VIDEO
A resident of one of Ukraine’s regions filmed the moment a Ukrainian fighter jet intercepted and destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone.
During another Russian aerial attack, a Ukrainian Air Force fighter crew detected the enemy drone, intercepted it in mid-air, and accurately engaged it, Censor.NET reports.
The direct hit caused the Russian Shahed to explode in mid-air, after which the Ukrainian pilot continued carrying out the combat mission.
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