Moment Ukrainian Air Force pilot intercepts and destroys Russian Shahed. VIDEO

A resident of one of Ukraine’s regions filmed the moment a Ukrainian fighter jet intercepted and destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone.

During another Russian aerial attack, a Ukrainian Air Force fighter crew detected the enemy drone, intercepted it in mid-air, and accurately engaged it, Censor.NET reports.

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The direct hit caused the Russian Shahed to explode in mid-air, after which the Ukrainian pilot continued carrying out the combat mission.

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