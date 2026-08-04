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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
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Moment Ukrainian Air Force pilot intercepts and destroys Russian Shahed. VIDEO

A resident of one of Ukraine’s regions filmed the moment a Ukrainian fighter jet intercepted and destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone.

During another Russian aerial attack, a Ukrainian Air Force fighter crew detected the enemy drone, intercepted it in mid-air, and accurately engaged it, Censor.NET reports.

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The direct hit caused the Russian Shahed to explode in mid-air, after which the Ukrainian pilot continued carrying out the combat mission.

Watch more: Russian woman from Samara region is complaining about drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses. VIDEO

Watch more: 105th Territorial Defence Forces Brigade pilots thwart occupiers’ attempt to plant flag over Velyka Pysarivka using drone in 30 seconds. VIDEO

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