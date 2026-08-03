105th Territorial Defence Forces Brigade pilots thwart occupiers’ attempt to plant flag over Velyka Pysarivka using drone in 30 seconds. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 105th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade thwarted an attempt by Russian occupiers to plant a flag in Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, the Russians attempted to use a drone to deliver a flag of the so-called Russian Airborne Forces to one of the settlement’s multi-storey buildings.
However, the occupiers’ plan failed. Within seconds, Ukrainian strike drone operators detected the aerial target and destroyed both the Russian flag and the drone carrying it.
The released footage shows the Defence Forces pilot completing the combat mission and destroying the enemy targets within 30 seconds.
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