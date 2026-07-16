Alexander Arutyunov, presenter of the propaganda channel "Solovyov Live", a Russian Nazi and author of the popular Telegram channel "Razvedos", threw a tantrum over the reality of the situation on the front line.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier could not contain his emotions and hurled abuse at the much-hyped Russian weaponry, calling it "unparalleled", whilst admitting the Russian army’s helplessness in the face of attacks by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

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The propagandist complained that Russian troops are forced to watch helplessly as they are destroyed, whilst the Russian leadership boasts about super-technologies that exist only on paper. The "hypersonic" "Zircon" missiles came in for particular criticism, with Arutyunov describing their warheads as laughable.

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Separately, Arutyunov criticised the exorbitant cost of the ‘Zircon’ missiles, given their complete ineffectiveness at destroying major strategic targets, such as bridges.

"I apologise for losing my temper, but I’ve got no nerves left, for f#ck’s sake. We’ve got no nerves left at all. We’re just f#cking watching right now as they’re f#cking tearing us to sh#ts, for f#ck’s sake, with little planes, for f#ck’s sake, with little planes, for f#ck’s sake. And we’ve got cannons, Poseidons, for f#ck’s sake, what else is there, little horses, little d#cks, for f#ck’s sake, Zircons"," rages the Nazi.

Warning! Strong language!

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