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News Video Drone attack on Russian regions Strikes on Russian logistics
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Russian woman from Samara region is complaining about drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a woman from the Samara Region of the Russian Federation complaining about the aftermath of a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman recorded the video against a backdrop of a thick cloud of smoke rising after a strike on the region, and complained about the situation there.

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According to the woman, she is afraid to drive past the burning marketplace warehouse that was hit.

Watch more: Residents of Samara Region in Russian Federation are posting footage showing smoke from burning Wildberries warehouse blanketing entire towns. VIDEO

Watch more: Following strikes on Wildberries’ warehouses, Russian woman is whingeing and begging for her goods to be bought up urgently. VIDEO

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Samara (15) attack (1001) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3783) logistics (114) drones (5046)
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