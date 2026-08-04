Russian woman from Samara region is complaining about drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a woman from the Samara Region of the Russian Federation complaining about the aftermath of a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman recorded the video against a backdrop of a thick cloud of smoke rising after a strike on the region, and complained about the situation there.
According to the woman, she is afraid to drive past the burning marketplace warehouse that was hit.
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