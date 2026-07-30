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Following strikes on Wildberries’ warehouses, Russian woman is whingeing and begging for her goods to be bought up urgently. VIDEO
A video has been posted online in which a Russian woman urges residents of the Russian Federation to buy up her stock as a matter of urgency due to attacks on Wildberries’ logistics warehouses.
According to Censor.NET, the woman complains that it is currently impossible to collect goods from the warehouses, and says that the only way to avoid losses is to sell them as quickly as possible.
According to the Russian woman, she is asking every resident of the Russian Federation to buy something before her goods are destroyed in a possible further attack on the marketplace’s warehouses.
"Please buy something, support us. We urgently need to sell off the goods before they burn down," the Russian woman pleads in the video.
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