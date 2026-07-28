Russian woman whines that Wildberries will not return goods or money after warehouse attacks. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian woman whining about problems working with Wildberries, Russia’s largest online marketplace.

According to Censor.NET, following attacks on the company’s logistics warehouses, Wildberries stopped releasing goods to some customers and imposed restrictions on withdrawals.

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In the video, the Russian woman complains that she can retrieve neither her goods nor her money, leaving her with nothing to do but wait and record yet another complaint for social media.

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