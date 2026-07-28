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News Video Strikes on Russian logistics
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Russian woman whines that Wildberries will not return goods or money after warehouse attacks. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian woman whining about problems working with Wildberries, Russia’s largest online marketplace.

According to Censor.NET, following attacks on the company’s logistics warehouses, Wildberries stopped releasing goods to some customers and imposed restrictions on withdrawals.

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In the video, the Russian woman complains that she can retrieve neither her goods nor her money, leaving her with nothing to do but wait and record yet another complaint for social media.

Watch more: Why is Wildberries being bombed? All about its Korean owner, Kadyrov and ties to Russian army // Uncensored. VIDEO

Watch more: Border guards in south have destroyed occupiers’ logistics: artillery pieces, vehicles and electronic warfare antennas have been destroyed. VIDEO

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