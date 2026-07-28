Russia is attempting to portray strikes on Wildberries warehouses as an attack on a civilian business.

However, the marketplace openly sold UAV components, tactical radios, antennas, fibre-optic cable for FPV drones, body armour and other goods labelled "Everything for the Special Military Operation" and "Tested in the Special Military Operation".

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva explains how Wildberries became a financial and logistics empire, what Putin, Ramzan Kadyrov and Suleiman Kerimov have to do with it, and how the struggle for control of the company ended in a shooting near the Kremlin.

She also explains why Wildberries attempted to enter the Ukrainian market specifically in 2020 and who managed to stop the Russian business expansion in time.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Attacks on Wildberries

Since 18 July, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked at least ten Wildberries logistics centres, including warehouses in Elektrostal, Kotovsk, Kaledino, Krasnodar, Nevinnomyssk, Voronezh, St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and occupied Simferopol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that these facilities were being used "to supply the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment and gear".

See more: "Birds of Magyar" preparing new long-range strikes against Russian military targets – Unmanned Systems Forces. PHOTOS