"Birds of Magyar" preparing new long-range strikes against Russian military targets – Unmanned Systems Forces. PHOTOS

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have announced a new series of strikes against Russian military facilities. Long-range drones operating in the enemy’s operational depth are already being prepared for combat deployment.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the Unmanned Systems Forces, operators from the 7th Battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade "Birds of Magyar" are preparing to carry out the combat missions.

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The Unmanned Systems Forces noted that middle-strike-class unmanned systems are designed to hit critical enemy military facilities far behind the front line.

Priority targets include logistics hubs, transport assets, air defence systems, fuel infrastructure, command posts and other military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.













The Unmanned Systems Forces stressed that the effectiveness of such operations is ensured through the joint work of operators, engineers, analysts and commanders, as well as the careful preparation of unmanned systems for combat missions.

The previous day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had approved a plan for long-range operations and a list of priority targets for the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Watch more: 19 Russian energy nodes have been hit in occupied Crimea and Donetsk region, – Madyar. VIDEO