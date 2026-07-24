19 Russian energy nodes have been hit in occupied Crimea and Donetsk region, – Madyar. VIDEO

On 23–24 July, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 19 Russian power nodes in the occupied territories.

This was reported by Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Seventeen targets were struck in occupied Crimea and two in other territories.

In total, 136 energy targets were struck between 1 and 24 July.

What was hit?

The commander of the Special Operations Forces has published a list of the targets struck:

The 110 kV ‘Malorichenske’ substation, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion, 414th USF ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Separate Brigade;

110/35 kV ‘Prymorskyi’ substation, Prymorsky settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;

110/10 kV ‘Gurzuf’ substation, Gurzuf settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Separate Regiment of the USF ‘Reid’;

110 kV ‘Nasosna-16’ substation, Vasylkove, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;

110 kV ‘Voskhod’ substation, Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;

110 kV ‘Oleksiivka’ substation, Oleksiivka settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 427th USF Brigade ‘Rarog’;

110 kV ‘Vesele’ substation, Vesele, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th USF Separate regiment ‘Reid’;

110 kV ‘Kholodilnik’ substation, Yevpatoria, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 427th USF Separate Brigade ‘Rarog’;

110 kV ‘Gaspra’ substation, Gaspra, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 20th Separate Brigade of USF ‘K-2’;

110 kV ‘Krainye’ substation, Krainye, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battery ‘Kairos’ of the 414th USF Separate Brigade 'Madyar's Birds’;

110 kV ‘Skvortsovo’ substation, Skvortsovo settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion ‘Kairos’ of the 414th USF Brigade ‘Madyar’s Birds';

110/10 kV ‘Blyzhni Kamyshi’ substation, Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;

110 kV ‘Glibivka’ substation, Vnukove settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion ‘Kairos’ of the 414th USF Brigade ‘Madyar’s Birds’;

110 kV ‘Koktebel’ substation, Shchebetivka settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th USF Separate regiment ‘Reid’;

110 kV ‘Berehove’ substation, Molochne settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 427th USF Brigade ‘Rarog’;

110 kV ‘Sudak’ substation, Sudak settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Separate regiment of the USF ‘Reid’;

110/10 kV ‘Yalta’ substation, Yalta, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Separate regiment of the USF ‘Raid’;

Power substation, Kremenivka, Donetsk Oblast, 3rd Battalion, 414th USF Brigade "Madyar's Birds";

Power substation, Druzhba settlement, Donetsk Oblast, 20th USF Brigade "K-2".

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