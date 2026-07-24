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19 Russian energy nodes have been hit in occupied Crimea and Donetsk region, – Madyar. VIDEO
On 23–24 July, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 19 Russian power nodes in the occupied territories.
This was reported by Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.
Details
Seventeen targets were struck in occupied Crimea and two in other territories.
In total, 136 energy targets were struck between 1 and 24 July.
What was hit?
The commander of the Special Operations Forces has published a list of the targets struck:
- The 110 kV ‘Malorichenske’ substation, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion, 414th USF ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Separate Brigade;
- 110/35 kV ‘Prymorskyi’ substation, Prymorsky settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;
- 110/10 kV ‘Gurzuf’ substation, Gurzuf settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Separate Regiment of the USF ‘Reid’;
- 110 kV ‘Nasosna-16’ substation, Vasylkove, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;
- 110 kV ‘Voskhod’ substation, Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;
- 110 kV ‘Oleksiivka’ substation, Oleksiivka settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 427th USF Brigade ‘Rarog’;
- 110 kV ‘Vesele’ substation, Vesele, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th USF Separate regiment ‘Reid’;
- 110 kV ‘Kholodilnik’ substation, Yevpatoria, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 427th USF Separate Brigade ‘Rarog’;
- 110 kV ‘Gaspra’ substation, Gaspra, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 20th Separate Brigade of USF ‘K-2’;
- 110 kV ‘Krainye’ substation, Krainye, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battery ‘Kairos’ of the 414th USF Separate Brigade 'Madyar's Birds’;
- 110 kV ‘Skvortsovo’ substation, Skvortsovo settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion ‘Kairos’ of the 414th USF Brigade ‘Madyar’s Birds';
- 110/10 kV ‘Blyzhni Kamyshi’ substation, Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;
- 110 kV ‘Glibivka’ substation, Vnukove settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion ‘Kairos’ of the 414th USF Brigade ‘Madyar’s Birds’;
- 110 kV ‘Koktebel’ substation, Shchebetivka settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th USF Separate regiment ‘Reid’;
- 110 kV ‘Berehove’ substation, Molochne settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 427th USF Brigade ‘Rarog’;
- 110 kV ‘Sudak’ substation, Sudak settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Separate regiment of the USF ‘Reid’;
- 110/10 kV ‘Yalta’ substation, Yalta, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Separate regiment of the USF ‘Raid’;
- Power substation, Kremenivka, Donetsk Oblast, 3rd Battalion, 414th USF Brigade "Madyar's Birds";
- Power substation, Druzhba settlement, Donetsk Oblast, 20th USF Brigade "K-2".
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