Residents of Samara Region in Russian Federation are posting footage showing smoke from burning Wildberries warehouse blanketing entire towns. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing residents of the village of Novosemeykine in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation demonstrating the aftermath of a fire at the Wildberries marketplace’s logistics centre.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 2 August, Ukrainian drones attacked Wildberries’ logistics centre in the Samara Region.

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It is also known that Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, confirmed that the Wildberries logistics centre in Novosemeykino had been hit.

Footage shows that a thick cloud of smoke from the massive fire has engulfed the entire village and is continuing to spread towards neighbouring settlements.

Watch more: Following strikes on Wildberries’ warehouses, Russian woman is whingeing and begging for her goods to be bought up urgently. VIDEO

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