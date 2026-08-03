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Residents of Samara Region in Russian Federation are posting footage showing smoke from burning Wildberries warehouse blanketing entire towns. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing residents of the village of Novosemeykine in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation demonstrating the aftermath of a fire at the Wildberries marketplace’s logistics centre.
According to Censor.NET, on the night of 2 August, Ukrainian drones attacked Wildberries’ logistics centre in the Samara Region.
It is also known that Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, confirmed that the Wildberries logistics centre in Novosemeykino had been hit.
Footage shows that a thick cloud of smoke from the massive fire has engulfed the entire village and is continuing to spread towards neighbouring settlements.
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