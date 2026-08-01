USF birds hit over 53 thousand targets in July: only 5% of hits fell on deep rear of Russian Federation, - Madiar. INFOGRAPHICS

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi Madiar, summarized the results of operations for July 2026, emphasizing that the vast majority of combat missions are carried out not deep behind Russian lines, but directly near the front lines.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the USF commander.

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According to him, in the media, the USF is perceived primarily as a tool for deep-strike operations: oil refineries, factories, and ports; tankers in the shadow fleet; and Crimea’s energy hubs. The actual structure of its operations is different.

"I'm going to quickly dispel that misconception among the public about the priority use of SBS with some numbers," Madyar wrote.

In July, 53,755 enemy targets were hit or destroyed, of which:

95.1% (51,147 targets) — in tactical depth, at an average distance of 3.73 km from the line of engagement;

4.4% (2,415 targets) — within the enemy’s operational depth, specifically in occupied Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories;

about 0.5%—in the strategic depth of Russian territory.

Within the operational depth, the commander broke down the targets into categories: 51 targets were factories, oil refineries, and ports; 206 were tankers in the shadow fleet; 166 were energy hubs within the scope of Operation "Crimean Circuit Breaker Off"; and 35 were air defense assets. Another 2,008 targets were struck as part of the blockade of Crimea.

Over 230,000 combat missions were carried out in one month

According to the results for July, the Unmanned Systems Forces units carried out the following:

230,843 combat missions, of which 128,000 were strike missions and more than 102,000 were reconnaissance missions;

destroyed or struck 53,755 unique enemy targets, averaging 1,734 targets per day;

11,609 Russian soldiers were eliminated, or an average of 374 occupiers per day.

"The task on the battle line: to contain and prevent the enemy's advance by destroying enemy personnel and equipment. The objective in the rear: to deprive the enemy of sources of war funding and weapons production facilities, cut off logistics to the front, neutralize air defense systems, and prevent the enemy from using the peninsula as a military staging area.

"The main work of the USF pilots—yesterday, today, and going forward—is carried out right on the track, right under their feet—the result is on the scoreboard," Brovdi explained.

Finally, Madiar warned that the pressure on the front would increase as early as this fall.

"The fall stockpiling campaign is coming up—we'll be procuring up to 500,000 metric tons of stewed meat between October 2026 and March 2027, sourcing from at least four different regions," he wrote.

"We will stand firm. Moscow will fall. We will rebuild Crimea and bring it back to prosperity," the commander concluded.