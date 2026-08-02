Robert Brovdi (Madiar), Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, has confirmed an attack on the Wildberries logistics centre in Novosemeykino, Samara Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the commander’s Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The wild Samara hub ‘Novosemeykino’ has been taken out of action; it is the main logistics bridge between the European part of the Russian Federation and pelmeni from Siberia," the message reads.

Madyar noted that this strike against the logistics infrastructure of the Wildberries networks is the tenth and hinted at the possibility of further strikes.

What is known?

On the night of 2 August, in the village of Novosemeykino in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation, a Wildberries logistics centre came under attack.

It is reported that this warehouse complex is considered one of the key logistics hubs between the European part of Russia and Siberia.

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