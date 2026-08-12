In south, border guards destroyed D-30 howitzer, electronic warfare equipment and occupiers’ shelters. VIDEO

In the south, border guards destroyed two Russian motorbikes, a D-30 howitzer, an electronic warfare device, a video camera and the occupiers’ shelters with a series of precision strikes.

According to Censor.NET, the military shared footage of combat operations targeting enemy equipment and positions on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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The strikes also destroyed the occupiers’ shelters and personnel.

The border guards wryly note that the motorcycling season is in full swing, but clearly not for the Russian military.

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