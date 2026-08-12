In south, border guards destroyed D-30 howitzer, electronic warfare equipment and occupiers’ shelters. VIDEO
In the south, border guards destroyed two Russian motorbikes, a D-30 howitzer, an electronic warfare device, a video camera and the occupiers’ shelters with a series of precision strikes.
According to Censor.NET, the military shared footage of combat operations targeting enemy equipment and positions on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.
The strikes also destroyed the occupiers’ shelters and personnel.
The border guards wryly note that the motorcycling season is in full swing, but clearly not for the Russian military.
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