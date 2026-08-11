Azov Brigade drone operators rout Russian convoy almost 20 km from frontline. VIDEO
A Russian convoy came under attack by operators of the unmanned systems battalion of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov almost 20 kilometres from the line of contact.
As reported by Censor.NET, the released footage shows a number of Ukrainian drones striking enemy vehicles.
The occupiers attempted to take advantage of the considerable distance from the frontline, assuming it would protect their vehicles from strikes. However, Azov operators proved otherwise by eliminating the convoy in the enemy rear.
The unit noted that distance to the enemy is no obstacle for Ukrainian UAV operators, while their strike range is gradually extending deeper into the rear of Russian forces.
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