Black Forest artillery reconnaissance troops strike command post of Russian S-300 system. VIDEO
Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade, the Black Forest, struck a command-and-staff vehicle of a Russian S-300P/PM surface-to-air missile system.
As Censor.NET reports, the brigade’s servicemen published footage of the rare target being struck on social media.
The footage shows that several Ukrainian reconnaissance UAVs were simultaneously monitoring the surface-to-air missile system. This vehicle is one of the key components of the air defence system, as it collects information from radars and transmits commands to launchers.
The Black Forest noted that striking the command post could significantly weaken Russian air defence operations in a particular sector of the front and create opportunities for further operations by Ukrainian assets deep in the enemy’s rear.
In addition, command-and-staff vehicles contain sophisticated and expensive electronic equipment, while training crews to operate such systems takes considerable time.
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