Enemy S-400, Pantsir and Russian warehouse in Crimea hit, - General Staff

On the night of August 9, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s military capabilities, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Strikes on Russian air defense systems

Specifically, an S-400 "Triumph" air defense system position in the Gelendzhik area of the Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation was struck.

Anti-aircraft missile systems—the "Pantsir" in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, and the "Tor" in Pudovo, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation—were also hit.

In addition, the "Kasta" radar station in Lantonovo and the "Podlyot" radar station in Golovatovka, in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, were hit.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,456,610 people (+1,190 per day), 12,251 tanks, 47,580 artillery systems, 25,099 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Attacks on Crimea

In addition, our troops struck a logistics depot belonging to an enemy unit in Perekop, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression," the General Staff emphasizes.