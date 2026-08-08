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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,456,610 people (+1,190 per day), 12,251 tanks, 47,580 artillery systems, 25,099 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses in the war exceeded 1.456 million people: new data from the General Staff

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,456,610 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 8, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,456,610 (+1,190) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,251 (+4) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,099 (+1) units
  • artillery systems—47,580 (+58) units
  • MLRS – 2,009 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,556 (+6) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,162 (+10) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 449,606 (+1,751) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+1) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 131,417 (+349) units
  • special equipment – 4,504 (+2) units

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit FSB base in Kherson region, 10 energy nodes and over 100 other targets behind Russian lines. VIDEO

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