Unmanned Systems Forces hit FSB base in Kherson region, 10 energy nodes and over 100 other targets behind Russian lines. VIDEO

The Unmanned Systems Forces’ successful operation behind Russian lines is continuing. Over 48 hours, Ukrainian operators carried out a series of strikes on the enemy’s military and energy infrastructure.

As reported by Censor.NET, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems, announced the results of Operation "Crimean Power Switch Off."

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According to him, 102 enemy targets were struck between 6 and 7 August, including:

six shadow fleet vessels in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov (two tankers and four dry cargo ships);

eight enemy transport and transshipment sites;

two fuel, lubricant and ammunition depots;

two radar systems;

a Buk surface-to-air missile system;

locomotives;

fuel trucks;

mobile fire teams;

three control relay stations for Shahed/Geran UAVs;

five communications towers;

other military infrastructure facilities.

Strikes on energy infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories remained a separate focus of the operation. Since Operation "Crimean Power Switch Off" began on 1 July, the number of energy nodes hit has reached 211.

The following targets were hit over the past 48 hours:

an FSB personnel deployment site in Shchaslyvtseve, Kherson region;

the 330 kV Zoria electrical substation in Afiny, Donetsk region;

the 330 kV Myrna electrical substation in Mariupol, Donetsk region;

the 110 kV Misto-4 electrical substation in Mariupol, Donetsk region;

the 110 kV Misto-11 electrical substation in Mariupol, Donetsk region;

the 110 kV Misto-2 electrical substation in Mariupol, Donetsk region;

an electrical substation in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region;

an electrical substation in Berezivske, Luhansk region;

an electrical substation in Donetskyi, Luhansk region;

an electrical substation in Shyroka Balka, Donetsk region;

an electrical substation in Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region;

a repair base and shelter for weapons and military equipment in Vovchanske, Zaporizhzhia region;

a logistics depot and military equipment repair base in Nove Zhyttia, temporarily occupied Crimea;

the training ground of the 943rd Mobilisation Deployment Support Centre, a temporary deployment point for Russian occupation forces personnel and a vehicle park in Novoozerne, temporarily occupied Crimea;

the repair and recovery base of the 423rd Separate Repair and Recovery Battalion of the 98th Airborne Division in Abrykosove, temporarily occupied Crimea.

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