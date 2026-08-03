USF struck 10 energy facilities in occupied Crimea and TOT of Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial systems struck 10 energy facilities in the occupied territories.

This was reported by the commander of the USF, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

In total, as part of Operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’, 187 energy targets in the temporarily occupied territories were struck between 1 July and 3 August.

Targets struck

750 kV "Pivdennodonbaska" substation, Kremenivka, Donetsk Oblast, 427th USF Separate Brigade "Rarog"

110 kV "Misto-3" substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 413th USF separate regiment "Reid"

110 kV ‘Misto-2’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 1st Operational Centre of the USF

110 kV ‘NS-2’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 413th USF separate regiment ‘Reid’

110 kV ‘Topolyne’ substation, Topolyne, Donetsk Oblast, 1st Operational Centre of the USF

110 kV "Misto-12" substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 412th USF Separate Brigade "Nemesis"

110 kV ‘Misto-4’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 412th USF Separate Brigade ‘Nemesis’

110 kV ‘Volodarska’ substation, Mykilske, Donetsk Oblast, 1st Operational Centre of the USF

"Lymane" gas distribution station, Kolosky settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos", 414th USF Separate Brigade "Madyar's Birds "

"Niva" gas distribution station, Niva settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos", 414th USF Separate Brigade "Madyar's Birds "

Read more: "Madyar’s Birds" struck convoy of Russian petrol tankers in occupied Zaporizhzhia, – USF. VIDEO