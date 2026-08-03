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USF struck 10 energy facilities in occupied Crimea and TOT of Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO
Unmanned aerial systems struck 10 energy facilities in the occupied territories.
This was reported by the commander of the USF, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
In total, as part of Operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’, 187 energy targets in the temporarily occupied territories were struck between 1 July and 3 August.
Targets struck
- 750 kV "Pivdennodonbaska" substation, Kremenivka, Donetsk Oblast, 427th USF Separate Brigade "Rarog"
- 110 kV "Misto-3" substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 413th USF separate regiment "Reid"
- 110 kV ‘Misto-2’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 1st Operational Centre of the USF
- 110 kV ‘NS-2’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 413th USF separate regiment ‘Reid’
- 110 kV ‘Topolyne’ substation, Topolyne, Donetsk Oblast, 1st Operational Centre of the USF
- 110 kV "Misto-12" substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 412th USF Separate Brigade "Nemesis"
- 110 kV ‘Misto-4’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 412th USF Separate Brigade ‘Nemesis’
- 110 kV ‘Volodarska’ substation, Mykilske, Donetsk Oblast, 1st Operational Centre of the USF
- "Lymane" gas distribution station, Kolosky settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos", 414th USF Separate Brigade "Madyar's Birds "
- "Niva" gas distribution station, Niva settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos", 414th USF Separate Brigade "Madyar's Birds "
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