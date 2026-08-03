"Madyar’s Birds" struck convoy of Russian petrol tankers in occupied Zaporizhzhia, – USF. VIDEO

A unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck a convoy of Russian military vehicles in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Madyar Brovdi.

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According to Brovdi, Ukrainian drone operators spotted a convoy of petrol tankers near the occupied city of Prymorsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The USF commander stated that fighters from the 3rd ‘Nazik’ Battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade ‘Madyar’s Birds’ destroyed two petrol tankers and an escort vehicle.

"It’s hard for Crimea to get petrol – just one out of three. All the tasks of the so-called ‘Special Military Operation’ will be carried out thanks to the significant number of Ukrainian drones falling on your orders," wrote the USF commander.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the information published.

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