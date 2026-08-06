USF struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries – Yaroslavl Oil Refinery. VIDEO

Unmanned systems forces are continuing the DeepStrike campaign against critical targets within Russia’s military-industrial infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 6 August, operators from the 1st Separate Centre, the 413th ‘Raid’ Regiment and the 412th Nemesis Brigade, in coordination with the Special Operations Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and the SSU, carried out a strike on the Yaroslavl oil refinery.

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The target was the "Slavneft-YANOS" plant, which ranks among Russia’s five largest oil refineries and has a design capacity of up to 15 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The refinery produces motor petrol, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, jet fuel, fuel oil and other petroleum products used, in particular, to meet the needs of the Russian army.

The strike caused a fire on the refinery’s premises. Details regarding the extent of the damage and the final consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The Unmanned Systems Forces noted that such strikes are progressively reducing the enemy’s ability to supply its troops with fuel and lubricants and to continue waging war against Ukraine.

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