Border guards of 4th Detachment thwart occupiers’ assault in Vovchansk direction, eliminating five assault groups before attack began. VIDEO

Border guards from a commandant’s office of the 4th Border Guard Detachment thwarted preparations for a Russian assault in the Vovchansk direction, inflicting significant losses on the enemy before the attack began.

Censor.NET reports that strike drone operators eliminated five assault groups of occupiers near the settlement of Artilne as they amassed forces for further offensive operations.

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In addition to enemy personnel, the Ukrainian border guards destroyed nine shelters, two ammunition depots, a fuel and lubricants depot, and an all-terrain vehicle used to supply Russian units.

According to the military, the Russian occupiers had amassed all these resources for new assaults, but Ukrainian drone operators thwarted their plans before the attack began.

Footage of the combat operation was released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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