Hart drone operators struck Russian tank during attempt by occupiers to attack positions of Defence Forces. VIDEO
UAV operators from the ‘Hart’ brigade in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector struck a Russian tank whilst it was on the move and also destroyed a number of enemy logistical targets.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian border guards spotted an occupier’s tank during aerial reconnaissance as it attempted to attack the positions of the Defence Forces and immediately struck it with an FPV drone, putting the combat vehicle out of action.
In addition to the tank, strike drones destroyed depots of fuel, lubricants and ammunition, vehicles, as well as an enemy ground-based robotic system.
The video was published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.
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