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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,442,140 personnel (+1,560 in the past 24 hours), 12,226 tanks, 46,902 artillery systems, and 25,038 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,442,140 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 28, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,442,140 (+1,560) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,226 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,038 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 46,902 (+71) units
  • MLRS – 1,970 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,519 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,054 (+16) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 431,310 (+1,755) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,950 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 126,850 (+548) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,476 (+4) units

Read more: 180 combat engagements on frontline: enemy exerts greatest pressure in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff

Генштаб: втрати російської армії сягнули 1 442 140 військових

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Russian Army (12187) Armed Forces HQ (5414) liquidation (3127) elimination (7681)
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