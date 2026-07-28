Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,442,140 personnel (+1,560 in the past 24 hours), 12,226 tanks, 46,902 artillery systems, and 25,038 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,442,140 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 28, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – approximately 1,442,140 (+1,560) (killed and wounded)

tanks – 12,226 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 25,038 (+6) units

artillery systems – 46,902 (+71) units

MLRS – 1,970 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,519 (+0) units

aircraft – 439 (+0) units

helicopters – 354 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 2,054 (+16) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 431,310 (+1,755) units

cruise missiles – 4,950 (+0) units

ships/boats – 34 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tanker trucks – 126,850 (+548) units

specialized equipment – 4,476 (+4) units

Read more: 180 combat engagements on frontline: enemy exerts greatest pressure in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff