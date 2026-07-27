180 combat engagements on frontline: enemy exerts greatest pressure in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff

A total of 180 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This was reported in the 10:00 p.m. update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy attacks

The aggressor launched one missile strike using two missiles, carried out 54 air strikes using 164 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,222 kamikaze drones and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 2,272 times.

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Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy has shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 66 times since the beginning of the day, including twice using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched six assaults towards the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Petro-Ivanivka, Anyskine, Ivashkyne and Symynivka during the day.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out three attacks towards Bohuslavka, Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

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Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, 12 attempts by the invaders were repelled to advance towards Drobysheve, Ozerne, Stavky and Lyman and near Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully halted 19 attempts by the invaders to advance near Kryva Luka, Zakitne and Riznykivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Pyskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders carried out three attacks towards Malynivka and near Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Ivanopillia and towards Stepanivka, Toretske, Vilne and Nove Shakhove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

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The enemy launched 21 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Molodetske and towards Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novyi Donbas and Serhiivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 15 wounded in this sector today. One artillery system, 25 troop shelters, six vehicles and two pieces of specialised equipment were destroyed. Twelve artillery systems, four vehicles and 131 enemy troop shelters were damaged. A total of 296 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked twice towards Oleksandrohrad and near Solodke.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks towards Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove and Charivne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovia sectors, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other sectors.