Fraudsters set up fake account in name of Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi

On social media platform X, unknown individuals have created a fake page for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi. Since 22 July, the perpetrators have been using this account to disseminate information purportedly from the Commander-in-Chief.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Lykhovii.

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Fraudsters have set up a fake account

"The perpetrators spared no expense in buying a blue tick for the page of Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi in X. However, both the page and the latest news on it are fake. Trust only verified official sources. Officials come and go – the institution remains," emphasised Lykhoviy.

The spokesperson stated that the official pages of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the main social media platforms remain:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/share/1M4Aarxn4z/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Х https://x.com/cinc_afu/status/2081321834851561640?s=46...

See more: Zelenskyy hears reports from Drapatyi, Khmara and Palisa: Course of action determined in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure. PHOTOS

His personal social media pages:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/share/19CZM4UCQt/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Telegram https://t.me/Drapatyi_KSV

What led up to it?

The day before, a fake X account, purporting to be the page of Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spread disinformation about the "start of a large-scale audit within the army".