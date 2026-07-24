Zelenskyy hears reports from Drapatyi, Khmara and Palisa: Course of action determined in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure. PHOTOS
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Mykhailo Drapatyi, Yevhenii Khmara and Pavlo Palisa.
Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Response to Russian strikes
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the overall situation at the front. They discussed in detail the sectors and tasks requiring the greatest attention and prompt decisions.
"In particular, we determined the course of our actions in response to Russian strikes on our country’s infrastructure, namely in response to Russian terror against our cities and communities in the border and frontline regions, Kyiv and the Kyiv region, the Odesa region and our maritime corridor," the president said.
Zelenskyy stressed that there is a clear list of measures at every level—the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and other government agencies, intelligence agencies and special services.
Other issues
It is also reported that Khmara is preparing decisions that will ensure the prompt implementation of the necessary requests from corps commanders.
Zelenskyy added that Palisa and the Office’s team would continue helping coordinate the work.
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