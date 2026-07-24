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Explosions were heard in Kirov, Russia: the ’Aviatek’ factory was likely targeted. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Explosions were heard this morning in the Russian city of Kirov, resulting in a plume of smoke visible above the city.
According to Censor.NET, local residents have reported this on social media.
Details
Preliminary reports suggest that the ‘Avitek’ company, part of the Russian aviation and defence complex, was targeted.
"Avitek" specialises in the production of aviation components, anti-aircraft guided missiles, and pilot rescue equipment.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that following a drone attack in the Leningrad region, operations at two Wildberries logistics centres were temporarily suspended. A fire also broke out in Tver.
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