Russia restricts Novorossiysk port operations due to drone attacks - Reuters

Russia has imposed nighttime restrictions on vessel traffic to the country's largest port—Novorossiysk. The decision is related to Ukrainian drone attacks on port infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Reuters.

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According to the agency, citing three sources in the grain industry, Russia has temporarily banned vessel traffic to and from the port of Novorossiysk between midnight and 5 a.m.

According to sources, the directive was communicated verbally, without any official written documents being provided to the shipowners.

At the same time, the port is operating as usual during the day, and grain shipments have not been affected at this time.

Novorossiysk is a key port in Russia

Novorossiysk is considered Russia's largest port in terms of cargo throughput. About one-third of Russia's grain exports pass through it, and it also serves as a transshipment hub for oil, metals, and container cargo.

Previously, due to drone attacks on port infrastructure facilities—including the Transneft terminal—temporary restrictions on oil exports had already been imposed at the port.

Russia is stepping up security measures

According to Reuters, the nighttime restrictions were the latest measure taken in response to an increase in Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian ships and port infrastructure in the Black and Azov Seas.

In addition, on July 21, the Russian government banned ships from anchoring in areas not covered by air defense systems, specifically in the ports of Azov and Kavkaz in the Kerch Strait.

In early July, Russia also temporarily suspended shipping through the Don-Azov Canal following drone attacks on ships in the Sea of Azov.

See more: "Transneft-Ural" facility was attacked by drones in Russian region of Bashkortostan. PHOTOS