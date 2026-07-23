"Transneft-Ural" facility was attacked by drones in Russian region of Bashkortostan. PHOTOS

In the Russian region of Bashkortostan, drones attacked a ‘Transneft-Ural’ facility.

This has been reported on social media by local residents, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is understood that the ‘Subhankulovo’ line production and control station, operated by Transneft-Ural JSC, in the city of Tuimazy was attacked.

A fire broke out following the strikes.













Read more: Situation on front and our long-range strikes are creating "highly toxic atmosphere" for Putin – Zelenskyy

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on the night of 23 July, drones attacked the Ulyanovsk region of Russia. The drones may have struck the liquefied gas base of NS-Oil LLC in the workers’ settlement of Novospasskoye.

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