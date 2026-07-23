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"Transneft-Ural" facility was attacked by drones in Russian region of Bashkortostan. PHOTOS
In the Russian region of Bashkortostan, drones attacked a ‘Transneft-Ural’ facility.
This has been reported on social media by local residents, according to Censor.NET.
Details
It is understood that the ‘Subhankulovo’ line production and control station, operated by Transneft-Ural JSC, in the city of Tuimazy was attacked.
A fire broke out following the strikes.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that on the night of 23 July, drones attacked the Ulyanovsk region of Russia. The drones may have struck the liquefied gas base of NS-Oil LLC in the workers’ settlement of Novospasskoye.
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