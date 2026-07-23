Drones attacked Ulyanovsk region of Russian Federation: massive fire broke out. VIDEO

On the night of 23 July, drones attacked the Ulyanovsk region of Russia. The drones may have struck the liquefied gas base operated by "NS-Oil" LLC in the workers’ settlement of Novospasskoye.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

However, at the time of publication, there was no official confirmation as to which specific facility had been attacked.

A massive fire broke out following the strike

Videos and photographs have been shared online showing a fierce fire and thick black smoke rising above the site of the suspected strike.

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The extent of the potential damage is currently unknown.

An air raid alert was issued prior to the attack

At around 03:00, an air raid alert was issued in the region due to the threat of drones.

Following the attack at Ulyanovsk Airport, "Rosaviatsia" implemented the ‘Kover’ plan, which imposes temporary flight restrictions.

Local authorities have not officially commented on the attack or its consequences.

See more: Fires at Russian Wildberries warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk after attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces. SATELLITE IMAGES

What is known about the facility?

NS-Oil LLC (OOO "NS-Oil") is a private Russian company in the oil refining sector, located in the village of Novospasskoye in the Ulyanovsk Oblast of the Russian Federation. Its main activity is the production of liquid fuels (petrol, diesel and other petroleum fractions), as well as the storage and shipment of petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The liquefied gas terminal forms part of the ‘NS-Oil’ production complex. It is used for:

the storage of LPG (propane-butane);

stockpiling of fuel products;

delivery to consumers by road.

Such facilities form part of the fuel and energy infrastructure and are vital for supplying the region with fuel.