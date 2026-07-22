Situation on front and our long-range strikes are creating "highly toxic atmosphere" for Putin – Zelenskyy

The situation on the front, Ukraine’s long-range strikes and mid-range strikes are creating a highly toxic atmosphere around Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Toxic atmosphere around Putin

"Of course, the situation on the front, our long-range sanctions and mid-range strikes are now creating a new atmosphere around Putin – a highly toxic one. He alone is the reason the war began and has not ended. Putin alone is responsible for the losses the Russians are suffering," the head of state said.

According to the president, Putin’s inner circle understands that he is responsible for starting the war and is sending corresponding signals to Ukraine and its partners. Zelenskyy also said that Russian society was increasingly beginning to recognise this.

Read more: Rubio on his forthcoming meeting with Lavrov: it would be good for Russia if this war were to end

Ukraine’s readiness for peace

"Decisions are needed to bring about peace. Ukraine has long been ready for this, and we are now doing everything to ensure that this war ends with dignity," the president added.

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