Rubio on his forthcoming meeting with Lavrov: it would be good for Russia if this war were to end

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that he plans to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He made these remarks whilst speaking to journalists, according to Censor.NET, which cites "European Truth".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What are Rubio’s plans?

Following Lavrov’s comments regarding the meeting on 23 July with the US Secretary of State, Rubio was asked to outline his plans for the meeting.

"The US would like this war to end," he said.

Rubio said he would discuss the situation in Ukraine with Lavrov.

"The war in Ukraine, in my view, has largely prevented Russia and the US from finding common ground on other issues, but the US can still cooperate with Moscow in certain areas," he said.

The Secretary of State remarked that "it would be good for Russia if this war were to end", and so during their meeting with Lavrov they would "raise this issue".

Read more: U.S. wants to dismantle ICC: Rubio announces sanctions and pressure

Peace talks

"The US remains open and ready to play a constructive role in bringing this war to an end, should the opportunity arise," he added.

According to Rubio, negotiations between the US and Russia have not made significant progress in recent months, but "perhaps new conditions have now arisen that will allow this dialogue to take place".

What led up to it

As a reminder, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 23 July, and plans to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that no agreements had been reached during the meeting between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska in 2025 to bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian officials in the Kremlin have repeatedly referred to the ‘Anchorage agreement’ or ‘arrangements in Anchorage’, under which they allegedly wish to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

On 4 June, Putin described the ‘Anchorage Agreement’ as the basis for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 21 June, Putin’s aide Ushakov stated that "one of the parties had proved unable to fulfil the agreements reached in Anchorage".

On 23 June, the Russian dictator Putin stated once again that the ‘Anchorage Principles’ should be ‘Russia’s position’ in the negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

However, Putin later said that in fact no agreements had been reached in Anchorage during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.