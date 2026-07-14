U.S. wants to dismantle ICC: Rubio announces sanctions and pressure

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump intends to "dismantle" the International Criminal Court (ICC) and is calling on allies to join this campaign.

According to Censor.NET, citing CNN, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made this statement in an article for The Wall Street Journal.

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The U.S. is stepping up pressure on the ICC

According to Rubio, Washington will use all available tools to undermine the court’s activities.

"Using every tool at our government’s disposal, working together with every ally willing to join us, we will dismantle the ICC—brick by brick, if necessary," the secretary of state said.

He accused the ICC of waging a "war" against the U.S. not through military means, but through the mechanisms of international law.

Diplomatic isolation and sanctions

According to CNN, the U.S. State Department has launched a large-scale interagency campaign aimed at diplomatically isolating the ICC.

Washington is calling on countries not to recognize the court’s jurisdiction, and countries that continue to support the ICC while receiving U.S. aid may face additional scrutiny and a review of cooperation.

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In addition, the U.S. plans to impose a travel ban on court officials, revoke their visas, and impose harsh economic sanctions.

Rubio called the ICC a political tool

The Secretary of State stated that the ICC is being used as a tool for political struggle and acts in the interests of forces hostile to the U.S.

According to him, senior U.S. officials are already holding talks with states that are parties to the Rome Statute, urging them to withdraw from the ICC and cease financial support for the court.

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