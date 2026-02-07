Attacks on power grid: Sybiha called on ICC to issue arrest warrants for organisers of strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the ICC to issue additional arrest warrants for individuals involved in attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiha wrote about this on social network X.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy sector. During the night, missiles and drones targeted energy facilities, particularly in western Ukraine, depriving cities and communities of electricity and heat, causing emergency shutdowns and disrupting the operation of nuclear power plant units," the minister stressed.

Such attacks require accountability

Increased sanctions pressure on Moscow,

restrictions against Rosatom for assisting in the preparation of these attacks,

responsibility for aggression within the IAEA and

additional arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court for criminals who plan and carry out attacks on civilian heat and electricity supplies in low temperatures.

Read more: Putin is bluffing about "energy truce," - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

Heavy shelling on February 7

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night and morning of February 7. Strikes were recorded across the country — from the west to the center and further to the eastern regions.

Due to the shelling, energy infrastructure facilities have been massively damaged, causing emergency power outages in most regions of Ukraine. Scheduled power outages are currently not in effect due to the situation.