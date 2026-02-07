Putin is bluffing about "energy truce," - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

Russia is using winter as a weapon, attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Lithuania calls for real accountability for war crimes.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Burdys.

"Against the backdrop of continued attempts at peace talks and Putin's bluff about an 'energy truce,' Russia continues to use winter as a weapon, carrying out massive nighttime attacks on Ukraine and deliberately targeting civilian energy infrastructure," Budrys said.

He added that freezing people in the dark when the temperature drops sharply is pure terror.

"These systematic attacks on energy infrastructure, including nuclear energy facilities, are war crimes under international law and must be punished with real measures, not just statements of concern, including action in the International Criminal Court. Those who order and carry out these attacks must be held criminally responsible," the Lithuanian minister said.

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Help Ukraine

He added that Lithuania recently donated generators worth €2.4 million to Ukraine, and that the scale of Russia's attacks requires a corresponding increase in efforts from everyone.

"Words and illusions of restraint will not stop Russia. Only strength, solidarity, and responsibility can force it to end its aggressive war," Budrys added.