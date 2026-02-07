Enemy attacked DTEK TPPs in various regions: equipment was significantly damaged

Russia has once again attacked DTEK's thermal power plants in various regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

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Consequences

As noted, the attack caused significant damage to thermal power plant equipment.

This is the tenth massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025.

"In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 220 times," the company added.

See more: Warehouse complex is on fire in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, after UAV attack. PHOTOS

Heavy shelling on February 7

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night and morning of February 7. Strikes were recorded across the country—from the west to the center and further to the eastern regions.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used:

Russian strategic aviation (in particular, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3);

many Shahed-type drones.

Launches of Kalibr and Zircon missiles were also recorded.

Due to the shelling, energy infrastructure facilities have been massively damaged, causing emergency power outages in most regions of Ukraine. Scheduled power outages are currently not in effect due to the situation.

See more: Warehouse complex is on fire in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, after UAV attack. PHOTOS