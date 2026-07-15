Our main goal is not Russia without petrol, but Ukraine without Russia, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine’s main goal is a life without Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement whilst taking part in events to mark Ukrainian Statehood Day.

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The aim of the strikes against Russia

"Some say that with modern technology we are sending Russia back to the Middle Ages. Some mention Napoleon, during whose time Moscow was ablaze. But for us – and I want everyone to know this – it is not comparisons or grandstanding that matter. What matters is the result.

Our main goal is not Russia without petrol, but Ukraine without Russia. Ukraine without war, Ukraine with Europe. And Ukraine and Europe free from the Moscow threat," said the president.

Zelenskyy also thanked every leader who is doing everything possible for our shared security and everything necessary for Ukraine.

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