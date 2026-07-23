Russia warns of navigation hazards in its Black Sea waters due to Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia has warned all vessels in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea of navigation hazards amid intensified Ukrainian drone attacks.

This is stated in the Russian Ministry of Defence’s weekly bulletin published on 22 July, cited by Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia’s warning

Russia’s warning is addressed to all vessels in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea and cites potential threats from Ukrainian unmanned aerial and maritime vehicles.

Russia’s exclusive economic zone covers a maritime area extending up to 200 nautical miles from its coastline. Its zone in the Black Sea includes access to several Russian ports, including Novorossiysk, one of the country’s main oil export hubs.

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The Russian Ministry of Defence issued the notice as Ukraine carries out several strikes on vessels in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov every day in a bid to disrupt Russia’s commodity export flows and force the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

Background

Vessel traffic in Novorossiysk was temporarily suspended from midnight until 5 a.m. on 23 July due to the "security situation." This could affect vessel loading operations, which normally run around the clock.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukraine attacked at least 124 Russia-linked vessels in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov between 8 and 20 July, including 89 tankers.

Russia also attacks key Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, including Odesa and Chornomorsk.

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