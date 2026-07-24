Drones attacked Wildberries warehouses: fires in Leningrad and Tver regions. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Following a drone attack in the Leningrad Region, operations at two Wildberries logistics centres have been temporarily suspended. A fire also broke out in Tver.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the Leningrad region, on the morning of 24 July, operations at two Wildberries logistics centres were temporarily suspended following a drone attack.

According to Wildberries, the logistics centres in Shushary and Utkina Zavod are temporarily out of operation.

Meanwhile, the OSINT project ASTRA reported that the company’s warehouse in the village of Novosaratovka, Vsevolozhsky District, Leningrad Oblast – located in the ‘Utkina Zavod’ industrial zone – was damaged as a result of the attack and a fire.

According to analysts, it is this logistics centre that is often referred to as Wildberries’ St Petersburg warehouse, as it is situated directly on the city’s administrative boundary and serves the St Petersburg region.

The region reported that 50 drones had been shot down

The Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, reported that 50 drones had allegedly been shot down over the region.

Due to the attack, Pulkovo Airport temporarily suspended the arrival and departure of flights.

No official information has yet been released regarding the extent of damage to logistics facilities or any possible casualties.









A fire broke out in Tver following a night-time drone attack

A fire broke out in Tver, Russia, following a night-time drone attack, according to eyewitnesses.

At present, there is no official information regarding the location of the fire, the extent of the damage or any possible casualties. It is also likely that a Wildberries warehouse was attacked.

The Russian authorities have not yet commented on the cause of the fire or its consequences.

Read more: Drones attacked Ulyanovsk region of Russian Federation: massive fire broke out. VIDEO