Oil refineries, oil pumping stations, and radar stations: SSU launched new series of long-range strikes against Russian targets

On the night of July 24, the SSU carried out new successful strikes against oil refineries, oil pumping stations, and radar stations on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the SSU, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, these special operations are being carried out in accordance with the objectives set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reduce the Russian Federation’s military and economic capabilities.

Targets struck in the Russian Federation

The "Subhankulovo" Linear Production Dispatching Station in the Republic of Bashkortostan (distance: 1,350 km). As a result of the strike, the tank farm is on fire.

The "Novospassky" mini-refinery in the Ulyanovsk Region (distance: 900 km). A fire has also broken out in the tank farm.

The "Plant No. 1" mini-refinery in the Kaluga Region.

Targets struck in occupied Crimea

The "Nebo-U" long-range radar station at the "Belbek" military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

A fuel and lubricant storage tank at the "Saky" military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The SSU continues to refine its long-range special operations. Overnight, the Service’s drones simultaneously struck multiple regions, various types of targets, and deep within Russian territory. This approach significantly complicates the enemy’s ability to respond and forces it to disperse its air defense forces and resources," the Security Service emphasized.