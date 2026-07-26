On the night of July 26, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military and military-economic targets of the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is affected?

Yes, the "Chornomornaftogaz" facility was struck in the Vnukove area (Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Target hit confirmed.

"Following the temporary occupation of Crimea, the facilities of the State Joint-Stock Company "Chornomornaftogaz" are being used by the occupying administration to extract, store, and transport natural gas and petroleum products, as well as to meet the fuel and energy needs of the Russian occupation forces on the peninsula," the statement said.

Read more: Oil refineries, oil pumping stations, and radar stations: SSU launched new series of long-range strikes against Russian targets

In addition, a ground-based relay station used to control "Geran"/"Gerbera" strike UAVs was hit in the Chornomorsk area (Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Relay stations increase the range, stability, and control quality of the attack drones used by the enemy to carry out attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Other Lesions

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck a road bridge near Vyselky in the Donetsk region, which the enemy uses for military logistics.

in the Donetsk region, which the enemy uses for military logistics. Strikes were also carried out against an enemy UAV depot in the Chervonopopivka area and an area where enemy personnel were concentrated in Purdivka, Luhansk Oblast.

Results of Previous Matches

In addition, the results of previous attacks have been clarified:

July 25, 2026 — An attack on the Tyumen Oil Refinery in Tyumen (Tyumen Oblast, Russian Federation) has been confirmed.

The Tyumen Oil Refinery is one of the key enterprises in the oil refining industry of Western Siberia. The refinery has a capacity of approximately 7 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The refinery produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil, and other petroleum products used, in particular, to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex and the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression," the General Staff emphasizes.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that a fire broke out at the Tyumen Oil Refinery following a drone attack.

In addition, following the UAV attacks, fires broke out in Engels, Rostov, Belgorod, and occupied Luhansk.

Watch more: 19 Russian energy nodes have been hit in occupied Crimea and Donetsk region, – Madyar. VIDEO