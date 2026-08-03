Forpost Brigade launches series of UAV strikes on occupiers’ equipment and ammunition depot in Belgorod region. VIDEO
Border guards from the Forpost Brigade destroyed a depot containing equipment, supplies, and ammunition belonging to the Russian occupiers in the Belgorod region.
According to Censor.NET, during aerial reconnaissance, Ukrainian soldiers detected a storage site for enemy equipment and ammunition, after which the target’s coordinates were relayed to strike drone crews.
The brigade’s pilots carried out a series of precision drone strikes on the roof of the building, destroying the depot.
Footage released shows a series of hits by Ukrainian UAVs on the structure, after which a massive fire broke out.
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