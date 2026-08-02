Russian invader, hiding in undergrowth, filmed destruction of "Grad" multiple rocket launcher by Ukrainian FPV drone. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian soldier, hidden in the undergrowth, filming the moment a ‘Grad’ multiple launch rocket system was destroyed in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian FPV drone struck the warhead of the Russian MLRS, causing a massive explosion.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The footage shows the equipment engulfed in flames after being hit, whilst Russian soldiers, who were watching the strike from the undergrowth, try not to reveal their position to avoid being targeted by the drone.

"Quiet, quiet, don’t do that, don’t give yourselves away," says a Russian soldier to his comrade after the strike by the Ukrainian drone.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,449,120 people (+1,500 per day), 12,231 tanks, 47,196 artillery systems, 25,070 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

See also on "Censor.NET": "Phoenix" pilots set fire to a camouflaged fuel tanker belonging to the occupiers near Melitopol. VIDEO