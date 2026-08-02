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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,449,120 people (+1,500 per day), 12,231 tanks, 47,196 artillery systems, 25,070 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses exceed 1.449 million military personnel: General Staff updates data

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,449,120 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 1, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,449,120 (+1,500) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,231 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,070 (+10) units
  • artillery systems – 47,196 (+69) units
  • MLRS – 1,988 (+8) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,529 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,108 (+11) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 439,291 (+1,788) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+2) units
  • ships / boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 128,953 (+456) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,486 (+2) units

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