Border guards thwarted assault near Artilne, destroying armoured vehicle and 10 invaders. VIDEO

Border guards from the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment thwarted yet another attempt by Russian troops to launch an assault in the South Slobozhanskyi sector.

According to Censor.NET, in the Artilne area, the occupiers attempted to break through to the Defence Forces’ positions with a group of 10 assault troops supported by an armoured vehicle. Ukrainian troops detected the enemy in time and struck them whilst they were still on the move.

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As a result of the fire, both the Russian assault group and the armoured vehicle supporting their advance were destroyed.

The video was published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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