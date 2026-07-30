Skelia Regiment fighters eliminate 10 occupiers attempting to cross kill zone. VIDEO

The Russian command is employing desperate tactics by forming so-called "small assault groups," each consisting of just one occupier.

As reported by Censor.NET, drone pilots of the Separate Assault Regiment "SKELIA" neutralised another group of lone infantrymen attempting to infiltrate across the line of contact.

Watch more: Occupier leapt out of weeds and lunged bare-handed at Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Although the enemy sends its servicemen to their deaths one by one in the hope of avoiding detection from the air, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance operates flawlessly. UAV operators systematically tracked down and eliminated each of the ten lone assault troops, turning the occupiers’ new tactic into yet another conveyor belt for destroying enemy manpower.

Watch more: Russian soldier smokes and gestures wildly at Ukrainian drone approaching him just before his death. VIDEO