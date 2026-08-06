Ukrainian pilots flying Su-27 fighter jets destroyed command post of Russian UAV operators with two GBU strikes. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force has carried out successful strikes against command centres used by Russian drone operators.

According to Censor.NET, pilots of Su-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out two precision strikes using GBU aerial bombs.

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As a result of the precision strikes, the deployment sites of the Russian UAV operators were completely destroyed, along with the personnel inside.

A video recording was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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