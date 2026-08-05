Drone operators from SIGNUM battalion destroyed four of occupiers’ artillery pieces in Lyman sector. VIDEO
Operators from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out effective strikes against Russian artillery in the Lyman sector.
According to Censor.NET, following a successful aerial reconnaissance mission, Ukrainian pilots identified four camouflaged enemy guns that were firing on Defence Forces positions and delivered precision strikes against them.
As a result of the precise strikes, all four artillery systems were destroyed and can no longer be used by Russian troops to shell Ukrainian positions.
The footage was shared by servicemen from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
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